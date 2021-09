The rally landscape was once wholly ruled by Codemasters, their video game kingdom stretching from the original Colin McRae through to the modern classic Dirt Rally 2.0. For years there was barely an usurper worth getting out of bed for, but KT Racing’s years long efforts eventually produced WRC 9 and changed the conversation. Now, KT have returned once more with WRC 10 in tow, looking to cement themselves as the new ruler of sim rally racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO