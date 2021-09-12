CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Football: After Mercer, five thoughts about the Crimson Tide

By Ronald Evans
Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing the Mercer game, it seems Alabama football fans and the Alabama Football team have something in common. Both groups got way ahead in defining the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide. After the Miami game, some of us (my hand is raised) were convinced the Alabama Crimson Tide was already an elite team. I made what I thought was a sound claim that Alabama was college football’s only elite team. Some Crimson Tide players apparently had similar opinions.

