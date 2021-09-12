CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tales Of Arise’ hits 55,000 peak players within two days of release

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco’s latest JRPG Tales Of Arise was released on September 10 and has seen a considerable number of players jumping in. Tales Of Arise is the latest game in the Tales Of series and seems to be the most successful already, at least on Steam. The game has over 55,000 peak players which it achieved in the afternoon of Saturday, September 11. This number is higher than the peak of all previous Tales games combined.

