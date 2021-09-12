CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another $250-$300 from the government coming to millions of parents soon

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third installment of the advance child tax credit payment is set to hit bank accounts via direct deposit, and through the mail, on Wednesday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child. The payments are going out to tens of millions of Americans, so don't be surprised if it takes a day or two to show up.

www.11alive.com

