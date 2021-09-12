Soapbox: The Era Of Rock Band, Guitar Hero And Plastic Instruments Was Silly But Special

What do you call a guy that likes to hang out with musicians? A drummer. How do you know when the drum riser is level? Because drool comes out of both sides of the drummer’s mouth. What’s the difference between a pig and a drummer? I’ll spare you the punchline in the name of decency. These are but a few of the often cruel jokes musicians tell each other and believe me, they exist for every instrument (my favorite; what do you throw a drowning guitarist? His amp). If singers are mocked for being prima-donnas and guitarists are trolled for their inability to do anything other than play guitar, drummers are dismissed as unthinking goons whose only skill is hitting things. Nothing could actually be further from the truth. The art of drumming requires coordination, physical strength and the ability to effectively solve math problems mid-song – counting measures, keeping time and changing tempos – while also applying such esoteric musical values as swing and feel.

