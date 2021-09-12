CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah galleries: Learn about civil war exhibit at Massie Heritage Center

Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. "Civil War Medicine in Savannah": 6 p.m. Sept. 16; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; RSVP at 912-395-5070; massieschool.com. Near the end of the Civil War, in early 1865, Massie School was converted into a Union hospital. Learn more about this role Massie served, medical science in Savannah during this time period, and about Civil War surgery and pharmacology with a living history presentation on these topics. Masks and social distancing required.

