Savannah galleries: Learn about civil war exhibit at Massie Heritage Center
Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. "Civil War Medicine in Savannah": 6 p.m. Sept. 16; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; RSVP at 912-395-5070; massieschool.com. Near the end of the Civil War, in early 1865, Massie School was converted into a Union hospital. Learn more about this role Massie served, medical science in Savannah during this time period, and about Civil War surgery and pharmacology with a living history presentation on these topics. Masks and social distancing required.www.savannahnow.com
