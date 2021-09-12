Can Ohio State football rally from a loss to mount a championship-caliber season as it did in 2014?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football split its first two games of the season where the win came on the road, and the loss came to a non-conference opponent at home. The Buckeyes did so while breaking in a redshirt freshman quarterback who didn’t throw a single pass the year before paired with a defense filled with young guys who you think have upside, but you’re not entirely sure. Now they’re going to fall out of the top 10 and spend the next 10 weeks trying to build a resume that allows them to sneak their way into the College Football Playoff.