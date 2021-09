The original "Ghostbusters" is arguably one of the most quotable movies of the 1980s – which is strange to think about, considering it's a movie about a bunch of slacker scientists who sort of stumble their way into discovering a way to capture ghosts in New York City. Among the film's many memorable lines is "don't cross the streams," a crucial piece of info that Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) gives to his ghostbusting pals and which comes back to save the day at the end of the film. (I am genuinely sorry if I just spoiled "Ghostbusters" for you, but the movie is almost 40 years old and we have to draw a line somewhere.)

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO