Jesse Eisenberg Says He’d Love To Play Lex Luthor Again

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDCEU continuity has always been pretty messy, and things are only set to get a whole lot worse in the future, unless of course The Flash uses its multiversal premise to wipe the canonical slate clean and finally have everyone singing from the same songbook almost a decade after Man of Steel.

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
TechRadar

The Batman is reportedly getting a second HBO Max spin-off series

The Batman is getting another HBO Max spin-off series centered on The Penguin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the publication's sources, Warner Bros. have begun to develop a TV show that will focus on the rise of Oswald Cobblepot – The Penguin's real name – within Gotham's criminal underworld.
theplaylist.net

Marc Maron Will Voice Lex Luthor in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Over the past few years, the animated slate of DC Films has become something of a breeding ground for both established and emerging voice actors. So it’s no surprise that Marc Maron, one of the most distinctive voices in entertainment, will soon be lending his talents to the world of superheroes.
digitalspy.com

Justice League star responds to The Batman rumours

Jesse Eisenberg has responded to rumours that he was due to reprise his role as Lex Luthor in The Batman. The actor has played the villain in a number of DC movies, most recently Zack Synder's Justice League, with the movie hinting that he could appear in the upcoming Robert Pattinson outing.
Collider

Marc Maron Is Your New Lex Luthor (in 'DC's League of Super-Pets')

Joker actor Marc Maron is set to return to the supervillain world in DC League of Super-Pets, where he will be voicing Superman's greatest enemy, Lex Luthor. He joins a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson as the Man of Steel's canine, Krypto the Superdog. The comedian-actor dropped the news...
flickeringmyth.com

Colin Farrell’s Penguin could return in The Batman spinoff series for HBO Max

Colin Farrell might have recently revealed that his screen time in Matt Reeves forthcoming The Batman is very limited, but things might be about to change for his latex headed Oswald Cobblepot, with the news that he has reportedly been approached to reprise the role of The Penguin for a spinoff series at HBO Max.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Dceu Continuity#Man Of Steel#Snyderverse#The Suicide Squad
TVOvermind

How “The Suicide Squad” Used Bloodsport as a Second-Hand Deadshot

Assuming that you’ve seen James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad“, which apparently has nothing to do with “Suicide Squad”.. but also does at the same time, you’ve noticed that instead of hit assassin Deadshot we got.. hit assassin Bloodsport. There are more than just differences between the two mercenaries that makes these two different characters from their comic origins and beyond. While the characters were clearly entirely different from each other, they are very easily comparable to each other, so much so that DC replaced Will Smith’s Deadshot from the original installment with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Immediate differences between the two villains are their associations with Batman and Superman, respectively. Several characters from the DC universe are showcased in both movies and each explored the lore of the universe in their own ways. Below, we discussed the character’s differences, from their comic origins to their DCEU movie debuts, and how they’re truly different from one another.
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Her Costume

After years of anticipation, the DC Films universe finally has its Batgirl, with In the Heights star Leslie Grace expected to play the character in an HBO Max movie. There's already been a lot of anticipation surrounding Grace's take on the character, especially given Barbara Gordon's unique and ever-evolving history in the DC universe. Along the way, Barbara has sported an array of different costumes — and apparently, there's no telling what it will look like. As Grace explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she has "no idea" what her costume in the film will look like, but she's "dying" to know.
CinemaBlend

Black Adam’s Pierce Brosnan Hypes Up The Justice Society In Dwayne Johnson’s Movie

The Justice League may be DC Comics’ most famous superhero team, but it wasn’t the first group of crimefighters to form in this corner of superhero publishing history. That honor belongs to the Justice Society of America, which debuted in Winter 1940-1941’s All-Star Comics #3, and in recent years the team has been getting a lot more attention outside of comics, most notably on The CW series Stargirl. Now the JSA will finally make its theatrical debut in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie, and Pierce Brosnan, who plays one of the team’s key members, recently took the time to hype up their upcoming appearance.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing Michael Keaton Batman Solo Project

There have been plenty of Batman’s over the years but one of the most iconic and beloved has been Michael Keaton’s Batman who appeared in the 1989 titular film. While we were aware of the star reprising this role for the upcoming The Flash movie, according to a new report DC has bigger plans for Keaton’s Batman going forward.
Variety

Hasan Minhaj Cast as Riddler in ‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast From DC, Spotify

Hasan Minhaj will voice Gotham’s notorious quizmaster — The Riddler — in “Batman Unburied,” a forthcoming scripted podcast from Spotify in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC. Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” “The Daily Show,” “Homecoming King”) joins the cast of the superhero thriller from executive producer David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight Rises”), which as previously announced will star Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Jason Isaacs as Bruce’s right-hand man Alfred. Also joining the “Batman Unburied” cast are Lance Reddick (“The Wire,” “John Wick,” “Lost”) and Toks Olagundoye (“Castle,” “The Neighbors”) as Bruce Wayne’s parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne. In...
