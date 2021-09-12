This State Is the Most Obsessed With Starbucks, Data Reveals

If you're making a quick run to Kroger, it could mean you need a few more ingredients to cook up a big meal, but in the future making that run could indicate your dinner has already been made and is ready to serve. According to Marketplace, Kroger announced it has begun a partnership to introduce ghost kitchens in its stores. The announcement comes after the growth in grocery shopping brought on by the pandemic has slowed and consumers are spending more time out of the home, according to the outlet.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO