Gina Sabbs Nelson did six months of research before beginning the Veterans Lunch Program here to ensure it would be meeting a need. “A meal may seem like a small gesture; that is, unless you are hungry. And if your hunger extends beyond food to companionship and the brother/sisterhood of fellow veterans, then the meal becomes even more important,” said Nelson, now the lunch program’s executive director. “So, we knew we were on the right track and that a lunch program was something we could do well and something we could do quickly, to meet the immediate needs of local veterans.”

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO