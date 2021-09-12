Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade details: How the Rams pulled off QB blockbuster with Lions
Matthew Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions. He’ll be wearing a different shade of blue for his 13th season. Stafford is set to make his Rams debut Sunday night against the Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) after he was traded from the Lions to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal last March for quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.newsbrig.com
