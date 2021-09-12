LCSD1 reports 92 positive COVID-19 test results in past week
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Saturday that from Friday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Sept. 9, 72 students and 20 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were at the following locations: Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Willadsen Elementary.www.wyomingnews.com
