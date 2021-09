For Javier “El Mago” Baez, what went up was a baseball, and what came down was the very same baseball, just displaced by roughly 438 feet. The infielder’s 29th home run of the season came in the third inning of the Mets one-run loss to the Marlins, who took the rubber game, 3-2, and delivered the Mets a sharp blow to their postseason hopes. With the loss, New York has lost 12 of their last 13 one-run games; the unfortunate streak has sent the team below .500 once again.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO