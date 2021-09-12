CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • A dividend-focused investing strategy can be very rewarding.
  • Understanding the financials behind dividends can help you find the best income stocks.
  • Pay attention to a company's cash flow, balance sheet, and dividend payout ratio.

Dividends are a great perk of investing -- you can't lose a dividend once you receive it like you can lose capital gains. The problem, however, is that dividend stocks span a wide range of yields and growth rates. Some pay a lot and grow a little, while others pay a little but grow a lot.

So how do you find the best ones? Here are three tips on how to identify the best dividend stocks.

1. Is it a cash cow?

Dividends are cash payments to shareholders, a way for a business to distribute its profits when it has more cash than it knows what to do with. So the starting point to finding the best dividend stocks is to find companies that generate a lot of profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wsrqs_0btey5NZ00
Image Source: Getty Images

A key metric for investors to track in this regard is free cash flow, which measures how much cash a company generates after paying its bills and spending money to acquire or maintain assets like equipment, land, and factories. A company can spend free cash flow in several ways, typically to pay down debt, buy back stock, or return cash to investors as dividends.

Companies that consistently produce a lot of cash flow often make for great dividend stocks. An example would be a consumer staples company like Procter & Gamble. It sells products that people use on a regular basis such as shampoo and toothpaste, so there is a steady demand for its products.

In its fiscal 2021, Procter & Gamble generated $76.1 billion of revenue, converting $15.8 billion of that to free cash flow (for a free-cash-flow margin of 21%). The company has been able to pay and raise its dividend for 65 years straight thanks to steady free cash flow.

2. Is the balance sheet in order?

It's important that a company paying a dividend can actually afford to pay it too. The balance sheet is another factor to consider when evaluating a company's dividend strategy. If it's paying a dividend while running up debt on the balance sheet, that's unlikely to be a winning strategy over the long run.

A company may be forced to eventually cut its payout if the balance sheet takes on too much debt. A quick way to gauge a company's financial health is to compare its net debt (total debt less cash and equivalents) to its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

A suitable debt-to-EBITDA ratio will vary from one industry to the next, but in my experience, most companies will continue to pay dividends until their net debt is three to four times EBITDA or higher. Most companies want to maintain "investment-grade" credit ratings from agencies like Moody's and S&P Global and will manage their debt levels accordingly.

3. Is there room for the payout to grow?

Lastly, the dividend payout ratio will measure how easily a business can afford its dividend payouts by comparing dividends paid to earnings generated in a given period. Companies will often set their dividend strategy with a sustainable payout ratio in mind.

If a company carries too high a payout ratio, the dividend is in greater danger of being cut if the business experiences an unexpected setback to its operations. Like the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, a healthy payout ratio is sector dependent, but keeping it below 70% to 80% can serve as a decent benchmark across industries. On the flip side, a low payout ratio also means the company has room to increase its payout over time.

Some investors like high-yielding stocks, while others are attracted to reliable dividend payers with a track record measured in decades. Regardless of your preference, you want to identify companies that can sustain their payouts. Using these tips, you have the high-level tools to evaluate any business and its potential as an income generator in your portfolio.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

GrowGeneration benefits from a variety of private label products and a fast-growing store count. GrowGeneration revenue is improving at triple-digit percentage rates year over year. A drop in the stock price has dramatically lowered its valuation, making it a potential bargain. High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy on Recent or Expected Dividend Hikes

Dividend stocks should hold a place in every investor’s portfolio. Even if you don’t intend to use the dividend payout as regular income, the ability to reinvest dividends is like giving yourself a raise every quarter. As with any investment, not all dividend stocks are the same. The ones you...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These Are 2 Stocks That I'm Keeping an Eye On

Today's video focuses on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). These two companies have seen a correction in stock prices, which may be giving long-term investors a buying opportunity. Here are some highlights from the video:. Magnite, a company in the ad tech market, is down over 50% from its 52-week...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

I tend to be a more conservative investor than most of my colleagues. For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. However, I also like to allocate some of my portfolio to exciting growth stocks that could have massive long-term potential. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Procter Gamble#Net Debt#Ebitda#Moody#S P Global
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks on the Dip

Health insurance provider, Oscar Health, grew membership by 35% over the last 12 months. Roku's rapidly growing, and high-margin, platform business should drive the company to greater heights. FedEx is keeping expenses in check while growing its top line, increasing margins. Investing in growth companies can be a smart and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

Walt Disney combines a blue-chip brand with epic new growth drivers. Curiosity Stream is tiny today, but it is poised to get a whole lot bigger. You don't need tons of money to get started in the stock market. A $500 investment could help set the foundation for life-changing returns if you bet on the right companies. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ:CURI) have what it takes to deliver multi-bagger returns because of their rapid growth rates and economic moats in the streaming industry.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

STORE Capital and AbbVie are both trading at discounts compared to the S&P 500. The high-yielding REIT is in a good position to rebound from last year's COVID restrictions. The drugmaker has set itself up well for Humira's U.S. patent expiration coming up in 2023. Benjamin Graham, the father of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why You Can (and Should) Buy Kroger Stock Now, Despite a Price Plunge

James Brumley is former stockbroker with a large Wall Street firm, and a former trading analyst for a small, options-based newsletter. After twenty years of professional experience in and around the market, his approach is one that combines fundamentals, sentiment, and common sense. It's also an approach that respects this John Keynes reality: The market isn't always rational.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Stocks To Buy The Dip On

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Longevity and reliability are important features for any stock that you buy for your retirement account. You probably don't want to stake your nest egg on a company that crumbles against the competition, even if it has promising growth prospects. There's no way to completely eliminate risk when you buy stocks, and we can't possibly know what the future holds several decades from now. BlackBerry was comfortably atop the global smartphone market less than a decade ago, and now it's a completely different company.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Digital transformation is creating big opportunities for long-term investors. Many companies are accelerating their digital transformation efforts in the wake of the pandemic. They are adopting new technologies and modernizing outdated processes in an effort to bring value to their customers. Of course, that doesn't happen overnight, and it isn't cheap.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

Medical device companies are often lucrative to invest in because they make products that significantly improve peoples' lives. Making a product that is significantly better than the traditional options is one way to gain and maintain market share. Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investors should focus on companies with strong track records of growth, competitive advantages, and the ability to deliver sustained portfolio returns. The following three stocks meet all these criteria and more. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, these three top stocks can make you richer for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Robinhood Markets is growing quickly, but too much of its business is coming from crypto and options trading. PagerDuty is the slowest grower of the three names on this list, but it was also the only one to move higher on recent earnings news. UiPath is helping businesses nail robotics...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Abbott Laboratories and Walmart are not only promising growth stocks, but they're also on the verge of becoming Dividend Kings. Palantir doesn't pay investors a dividend, but its high growth rate more than makes up for that. Although Palantir is the only stock on this list that isn't profitable yet,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Growth stocks have handily outperformed the S&P 500 over the last three-, five-, and 10-year periods. There's good reason to believe these businesses will continue to outperform the broader market. Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Here’s How Palantir Stock Can Rally 20% From Current Levels

Like many growth names, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock saw explosive price action at the start of the year. However, those explosive gains eventually fizzled out and PLTR stock pulled back significantly. Shares bottomed in early May — again, like most growth stocks — falling 62% from its all-time high. Even now,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Is My Top Growth Stock to Buy in September

Chewy has sustained its impressive growth even as the economy tries to return to normal. More spending by active customers and a growing online pet retail market provide tailwinds. The stock is cheaper now than last year, giving growth investors an attractive valuation to consider. Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) underperformance in the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy