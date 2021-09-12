FSU football: 5 reasons Noles lost to Jacksonville State

FSU football suffered the worst loss in their history Saturday night against Jacksonville State. It was the first time that a Noles team lost to an FCS team. I still can’t believe how that game ended, and the sheer lack of game awareness by all involved is unbelievable. This loss is on Mike Norvell and Mike Norvell only. Everyone wants to fire Adam Fuller, but the defense played well enough to win the game. No, they were not perfect, but there is no reason whatsoever an FSU team should only score 17 points against an FCS team. Anyways, here are the five main reasons FSU football lost to Jacksonville State: