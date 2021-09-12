CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

RAND report: Deputy cliques pose problems for LASD

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Suggesting a continuing problem with gang-like cliques within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, 16% of deputies questioned in a recent survey said they’ve been asked to join such groups, according to the survey results released Friday. The study by Santa Monica-based think-tank RAND — titled “Understanding...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

LASD deputy killed, woman severely injured in Temple City crash

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed and a woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a horrific crash in Temple City overnight, police said. The victim was identified by the LA County coroner’s office as Cameron Blain Fish, 33, of Temple...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

LASD should have limits on pointing guns at unarmed people, report says

An inspector general’s report faulted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for its handling of an incident in 2020 in which deputies from the Santa Clarita station pointed handguns and a rifle at three teenagers at a bus stop. The stop unfolded after the Sheriff’s Department got two calls about...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

Some In-Person Voting Problems Reported In LA, Ventura Counties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elections officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties say voting is moving forward smoothly Monday, despite reports of problems for people voting in person over the weekend. Some votes had to be cast by provisional ballot over the weekend after issues were found with some electronic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rand#Lasd#Hazing
WJHG-TV

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office adds new furry fighter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is growing by four paws. K-9 Dose was given to the Sheriff’s Office by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Perry, Florida. K-9 Dose will be the second dog on the drug task force in Calhoun County and Sheriff Glenn...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
Stamford Advocate

Stamford Deputy fire marshal terminated over allegedly falsifying reports

STAMFORD — A deputy fire marshal and former longtime president of the city’s firefighter association has been terminated for “systematically creating false reports” about the time he spent inspecting buildings. During an investigation that used his daily logs and a GPS tracker, Brendan Keatley showed “a pattern of false reporting”...
STAMFORD, CT
KAAL-TV

4 found dead in SUV in western Wisconsin identified

(KSTP) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has identified the four people found dead in an abandoned black SUV in the town of Sheridan. Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported the four people have been identified as 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, of Stillwater; 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, of St. Paul; 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, of St. Paul.
WISCONSIN STATE
reviewjournal.com

Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop

A new lawsuit claims the Nevada Highway Patrol unconstitutionally seized nearly $87,000 from a retired Marine sergeant during a traffic stop in February through a controversial federal program known as equitable sharing. State troopers thought the former Marine, 39-year-old Stephen Lara, fit the profile of a drug trafficker, but the...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Woman Accused of Throwing a Dog to Its Death Is Mowed Down in Hit-and-Run

A California woman who gained notoriety in 2018 after she was convicted of tossing a Chihuahua from the seventh floor of a parking garage has been struck and killed in a hit-and-run, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wakeen Best, who was convicted of animal cruelty in the dog’s death only to later see a state appeals court overturn her conviction, was hit late last month while crossing an intersection in Sacramento County, authorities said. “She had a very tough life. What a tragic coda,” public defender Alexandra Pray, who represented Best in the trial, told the Chronicle. No further information on the hit-and-run has been released, and police have not said if they believe it could have been connected to the animal-cruelty case. Best made headlines in San Francisco in February 2018 when police said she took a Chihuahua out of a vehicle in a parking garage and tossed it to its death. Her conviction in the case was later thrown out when the appeals court found she had unfairly been denied permission to represent herself in court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cause of death released for local woman who died during Arizona hike

WINTHROP, Mass. — The cause and manner of death has been released for a local woman who died during a hike on Camelback Mountain in Arizona. Angela Tramonte, 31, originally of Saugus, died on July 30 and the primary cause of death was environmental heat exposure, according to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner in Arizona. The manner of death was accident.
SAUGUS, MA
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
cbs12.com

Florida couple found unconscious in car with baby, fentanyl and heroin

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found two people unconscious in a car with an unrestrained five-month-old baby, and heroin, fentanyl, and syringes within reach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it appeared Randy Smith, 23, and Alexis Freeman, 22, suffered overdoses in a parking lot in Mary Esther on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HeySoCal

Riverside County woman to plead guilty to EDD relief fraud

A former California Employment Development employee from Riverside County has agreed to plead guilty to causing nearly 200 fraudulent COVID-related unemployment relief claims to be filed in other people’s names, resulting in more than $1.6 million in ill-gotten gains, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Gabriela Llerenas, also known...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER 8 YEAR, NATIONWIDE SEARCH

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department reports an almost 8 year investigation that literally spanned the country, has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Matt Boehm in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Lewis Newton of Oroville. Newton was found shot dead at a residence in the 7000 block of Gene...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy