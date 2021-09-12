CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Live Comrade Gail

By Yashica Dutt
Foreign Policy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail Omvedt, an 80-year-old Minneapolis-born sociologist, died in Kasegaon, a sleepy village town in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in late August. Chants of “Long Live Comrade Gail” and “Red Salute to Gail Omvedt” (a popular leftist slogan in India) permeated the air as her funeral procession slowly made its way from the modest single-story home she shared with her husband, activist and human rights advocate Bharat Patankar, to the open field where her last rites were conducted. The ceremony took place in accordance with Buddhist rites and rituals, the practice Omvedt had adopted in the 1970s soon after she moved to India from the University of California, Berkeley.

