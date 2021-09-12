Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 12-18
“The Morning Show” – Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell return in the addictive drama series about a highly troubled morning news show. The second season picks up after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale, in which anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) went live on the air to expose the rampant sexual misconduct at their UBA network. Now, the “Morning Show” team is emerging from the wreckage and dealing with the fallout. Newcomers to the series include Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor and Hasan Minhaj. (Friday, Apple TV+).www.wyomingnews.com
