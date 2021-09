It’s about damn time. Chris Webber is finally and well-deservingly so in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It took a while for C-Webb to get the nod in the Hoops Hall, perhaps due to a couple of road bump and controversies he experienced along the way. But regardless of the journey, the most important thing is that he is now enshrined into basketball lore.

