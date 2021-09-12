Man shot dead after confrontation; suspect identified
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for 23-year old Brian K. Smith so they can issue a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 6100 block of Stornoway Dr. S. on a shooting around 7:31 p.m. Saturday. They say they found 46-year old Rodney Brown lying unresponsive on a sidewalk. Brown had been shot, detectives said, and was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m.www.nbc4i.com
Comments / 2