CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Man shot dead after confrontation; suspect identified

By Jennifer Bowers
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for 23-year old Brian K. Smith so they can issue a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 6100 block of Stornoway Dr. S. on a shooting around 7:31 p.m. Saturday. They say they found 46-year old Rodney Brown lying unresponsive on a sidewalk. Brown had been shot, detectives said, and was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m.

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Police#Wcmh#Stornoway Dr S
Fox News

Lloyd Austin says he has 'confidence' in Gen. Milley amid China controversy

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday he "has confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley following calls for his resignation over allegations of "secret" calls with his Chinese counterpart during the Trump administration. The allegations were levied at Milley earlier this week by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy