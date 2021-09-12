Chaparral school to get more funds for landscaping
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend an additional $35,386 for landscaping services at Chaparral Prep Academy. The District spent an estimated $12.99 million to modernize the 33 year-old campus, at Avenue R-4 and 50th Street East. Chaparral’s transformation was completed last October. The campus was closed for a year for the renovation project, which included new landscaping, a new playground and a new running track.www.avpress.com
