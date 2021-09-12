CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Chaparral school to get more funds for landscaping

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend an additional $35,386 for landscaping services at Chaparral Prep Academy. The District spent an estimated $12.99 million to modernize the 33 year-old campus, at Avenue R-4 and 50th Street East. Chaparral’s transformation was completed last October. The campus was closed for a year for the renovation project, which included new landscaping, a new playground and a new running track.

