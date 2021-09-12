Chaparral school to get more funds for landscaping

The Plano ISD board of trustees adopted a slightly lower property tax rate at its Sept. 7 meeting that will generate more funds for the district than the 2020-21 rate. The adopted rate of $1.32075 per $100 property valuation is 0.22% lower than the rate passed last year. However, it will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s rate, according to a document prepared for the board. Chief Financial Officer Randy McDowell said the new rate is effectively a less than 0.2% increase over the $1.32375 per $100 property valuation adopted for the 2020-21 school year.

PLANO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO