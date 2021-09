Mikel Arteta has hinted at the possibility of Jack Wilshere returning to train with Arsenal as he said the “doors are always open” for the midfielder.Wilshere has been unable to find a new club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.The 29-year-old England international has most recently spent a stint training with Serie B outfit Como.Wilshere came through the ranks at Arsenal and made 197 first-team appearances between 2008 and when he left a decade later.He won two FA Cups at the Emirates Stadium where he also became a firm favourite among the Arsenal fans.During his time with...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO