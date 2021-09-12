CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Hageman is just a Liz Cheney substitute, vote Bouchard

By Letter from Fred Ray
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

Though I will be voting for President Trump if he should run again in 2024, I will not be voting for Ms. Hageman for Congress in 2022. I think that she and the Wyoming GOP have much to explain for the liberal candidates they have supported for Congress, senator, governor and some of the state legislators.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman: ‘She betrayed me’ and Wyoming

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed primary challenger to Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, used to support the incumbent. But now, she argues, Cheney’s continued criticism of former President Donald Trump has not only made her an outcast in the Republican Party but incapable of providing adequate representation for Wyoming and defense against liberal Democrats.
WYOMING STATE
subletteexaminer.com

Cheney responds after Trump endorsement of Hageman

WYOMING – A day after a potentially momentous development in the race for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives seat, current Rep. Liz Cheney hosted a call with Wyoming media only. She started the call by honoring fallen U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, as his body was scheduled to return through...
U.S. POLITICS
oilcity.news

Chuck Gray suspends his campaign against Liz Cheney

Rep. Chuck Gray announced he is suspending his campaign against Liz Cheney in the upcoming primary election. “I’m so grateful for all of the support and encouragement we have received,” said Gray in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He added “our first and most important goal is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
county17.com

Cheney to Trump-backed Hageman campaign: ‘Bring it’

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) had just two words for Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman and her team as the former Cheney ally announced a bid to unseat her: “Bring it.”. Less than a week into Hageman’s candidacy, it appeared her campaign — and the greater Trump orbit — is bringing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Powell Tribune

Trump endorsement in hand, Hageman announces House bid

Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman announced her candidacy Thursday for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, launching her bid to oust current Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Speaking in front of supporters in a small ballroom at Cheyenne’s Little America Hotel and Resort, Hageman said she was running to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
cowboystatedaily.com

Harriet Hageman Announces Her Run For Congress

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fresh off the reports that former gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman will receive a endorsement from former President Trump, Hageman on Thursday announced she is running for U.S. Congress. Choosing to make the initial announcement digitally (on Facebook and on her website),...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

How energy could help Liz Cheney regain her political footing

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is a pariah in most conservative GOP circles. She lost her post as chair of the House Republican Conference over her criticism of former President Trump, and that criticism only grew louder following her acceptance of an appointment from Democrats to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Then, yesterday, Cheney got a Trump-backed primary challenger.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Representative Liz Cheney in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Representative Liz Cheney was in Jackson on Friday to honor the fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum’s homecoming with his family. Cheney later spoke of her plans for 9/11 and the state of Afghanistan. On Saturday, she’ll travel to Shanksville to commemorate the heroes of...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wyoming Gop
New York Post

Trump endorses Harriet Hageman in primary race against foe Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of former Wyoming national GOP committeewoman Harriet Hageman in the primary race against one of his most vocal foes, Rep. Liz Cheney, on Thursday. Trump has made Cheney (R-Wyo.) — one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching him...
POTUS
thecheyennepost.com

Hageman announces bid to unseat Cheney

Harriet Hageman, a Wyoming property rights attorney and former member of the state GOP leadership, announced today that she will run to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman, who ran for governor in 2018, is expected to receive the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains popular among many Republicans in Wyoming. She is a former Cheney ally, but in a statement Hageman said the lawmaker betrayed her and Wyoming through her public opposition to Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
county17.com

Afghanistan becomes flashpoint in race to oust Liz Cheney

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) has an extensive foreign policy record. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Cheney is among a small group of lawmakers with outsized influence on the Department of Defense’s purse strings. Before she ran for office, she was a ranking official in the U.S. Department of State, serving as one of the Bush Administration’s top diplomatic officials at the height of America’s wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, played a major role in the United States’ presence in the region. She has maintained a preventionist stance on Afghanistan in the years since, stating that the United States presence in the country is necessary to prevent a resurgence in terrorist activity from groups like the Taliban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

Liz Cheney named vice-chair of House panel investigating Capitol attack

Republican US Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice-chairwoman of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly 6 January assault on the US Capitol, the panel announced on Thursday. The announcement is likely to increase criticism of Cheney, a three-term House member and the daughter of former Republican Vice President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Liz Cheney promoted to vice chair of Capitol riot committee

Rep. Liz Cheney has been elevated to the No. 2 role on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, announced Tuesday that Rep. Liz Cheney has been named vice chair. Cheney is...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy