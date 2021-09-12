CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gender Fluidity is Stressing Me Out

By Michelle Herman
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. As a parent of teenagers, I am trying to wrap my brain around the way teens are using they/them pronouns, identifying as nonbinary or gender fluid, and making other gender choices. I was born in the 1970s and when my (and my friends’) babies were born it wasn’t even in our thinking that they would choose a different gender when they got old enough—or that it would be such a big thing happening in society. In fact, it wasn’t until just a few years ago that I was even aware of the phrase “gender assigned at birth.” So hearing my teens and their friends discuss these things is making my head spin. We have never pushed gender roles on our kids, and we model a very equal household in which both Mom and Dad work and do household chores. And both Mom and Dad are very confident in our gender identities but don’t let them limit us (Dad loves to cook, Mom loves to do electrical wiring). We’ve never pushed dolls on the girl or trucks on the boy: they played with whatever they wanted to.

thewestsidegazette.com

Gender- Reveals

I wanted to create an open free space, and environment where young adults, teens can hear each other’s struggles, life challenges, and opinions on their everyday lives without being judged. Who are Gender Reveals?. Male and Female Genders that have grown, and developed feelings and many emotions based on their...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
quillette.com

Quillette's Best on Gender Identity

“Parents have been complaining about their kids’ lifestyle choices and political convictions since the dawn of time, of course. But rarely have such choices involved committing oneself to the possibility of sterility and a lifetime of medical therapies.”. Ignoring Differences Between Men and Women Is the Wrong Way to Address...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Lies My Ex Told About Me

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Danny Lavery welcomes Marissa Miller, author of Pretty Weird: Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Other Oddly Empowering...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Self-Gaslighting?

Being gaslighted can eventually make someone become a self-gaslighter. Questioning the reality of one's wounds can generalize to questioning everything about oneself. Overcoming self-gaslighting begins with changing one's response to the past. Most of us have heard of gaslighting. It’s a form of emotional abuse that uses manipulation and minimization...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Gender Role#Gender Identities#Fatherhood#Fluidity#Care And Feeding#Slate
Slate

Help! My COVID-Conspiracist Husband Made an Ominous Threat if I Get the Vaccine.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My husband (M, 49) is vehemently against me (F, 38) getting the COVID vaccine. He believes all the conspiracies—that if the vaccine doesn’t kill me right away, then I will die in the next two years along with everyone else who’s been vaccinated. He also believes that the vaccinated are “shedding” something dangerous from their bodies that can infect people around them. We have four young children (ages 4 to 8), and he believes that I would be a danger to them if I got vaccinated. The only reason I haven’t done so already is because I can’t stand the thought of him telling our children that I will die soon or that they are in danger from just being near me. He’s told me that he “doesn’t know what he’ll do” if I get vaccinated and has refused to elaborate. I’m a stay-at-home mom with no income of my own and no other family. I just don’t see leaving him as an option. What do you do when getting the shot means your children will be told to prepare for your death?
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness, Self-Compassion, and ADHD

People with ADHD often have an overactive inner critic and beat themselves up for mistakes. Self-compassion is often more constructive. When upset, being mindful of what one is feeling, acknowledging that others struggle too and being kind to oneself can help. Self-compassion and mindfulness support long-term resilience and can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Unvaccinated Pastor Who Almost Died Of COVID Now Preaches The Importance Of Vaccines

Last month, Pastor Danny Reeves was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Dallas' Baylor University Medical Center. He had COVID-19, and he wasn't vaccinated. Now, the senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana in north central Texas regrets not getting the shot earlier, and he plans to tell his congregants his story on Sunday when he returns to the pulpit.
DALLAS, TX
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A When should I tell my boyfriend I was born a man?

My boyfriend and I have been together for six months and we are getting serious. He has brought up the subject of the two of us moving in together permanently instead of going back in forth on the weekends. We both have keys to one another apartments so privacy and commitment aren't quite the issues. Should I tell him that I was born a man before he moves in with me, or should I just keep things on the course we're on and allow him to find out afterward when he's ready? -dayjaX_she/her.
psychologytoday.com

Six Things Therapists Wish You Knew

Psychotherapy represents an investment of time, money, and emotional energy, but the rewards can be life-changing. "Good therapy" is a collaborative experience between therapist and patient. But not all therapy is the same. There are several things a patient can do to get the most from the therapeutic experience; here...
MENTAL HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

When I found out my husband was cheating on me with a man

Our 17-year-old marriage was just like any other long marriage. We had become accustomed to each other's presence and found solace in it. It would not be wrong to say that we loved each other but there were no sparks flying anymore, and I guess that happens when you have been together for so long. But one day, I happened to see a notification on his phone that said, 'Missing you, come back soon.'
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

This Is How You Beat the Narcissist at Their Own Game

The person they left you for ended up being a failed investment. Their flaws began to surface and suddenly they weren’t so “perfect” anymore. Abruptly the love story began to fail and all those flaws that made you so difficult (and “crazy”) to deal with weren’t really that bad. The grass isn’t greener, and ironically this all became obvious once you were removed from the picture.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The ADHD-Anger Connection

The "STAR" sequence may help people better manage their anger and frustration. It is important to give genuine apologies with accountability. Practicing mindfulness and self-soothing can help when you are upset. Let’s face it: the past 18 months have been rough. For young adults living with ADHD, there have been...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tara Blair Ball

4 Ways to Make a Girl Crazy for You

Here are some tips you can follow to make you the best man for the woman you’re vying for. The last thing in the world you might want is a crazy woman, but what about if she was crazy for you?
Psych Centra

Do I Have ADHD? 8 Subtle Signs in Adults

Do you think you might have ADHD, but aren’t quite sure? Sometimes, the signs are more subtle than you’d think. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’re not alone. When many people hear the term “ADHD,” they often think of how it presents in...
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

The Inferiority Gap in Relationships

If you think about conventional “get your ex back” advice and how it expects you to interact with your ex, you repeatedly see the same types of behaviors being encouraged: impress your ex, tell funny stories, make them jealous, never text twice, never text or call first, only talk about lighthearted topics on your dates, always act indifferent, always be the one who ends the conversation, play hard to get, and so forth.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Do We Really Have to Feel Bad for Elizabeth Holmes?

Elizabeth Holmes met Sunny Balwani when she was 18 years old. He was 37. They began dating around the same time that Holmes dropped out of Stanford to start a blood testing company, Theranos. About six years later, Balwani joined Theranos as Chief Operating Officer. He was known for his temper. He left the company in 2016, amid investigations into its technology.
CELEBRITIES

