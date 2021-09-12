California moves to extend, streamline assisted death law

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers moved Friday to extend and streamline an assisted death law, reducing the time until terminal patients can acquire the fatal drugs. The current minimum 15-day waiting period required between the time patients make separate oral requests for medication would be reduced to 48 hours. The bill would also eliminate a requirement that a patient make a final written attestation within 48 hours of taking the medication.

