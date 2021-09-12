Poem written to honor Edmunds is relevant 20 years later
On this 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on our country, it seems fitting to submit the poem I wrote and dedicated to my former East High student, Jonn Edmunds. Read at his funeral, I honored his sacrificial death as one of the first Army Rangers killed in Afghan War’s opening salvo. Jonn was killed in a helicopter accident while landing in Pakistan on Oct. 19, 2001. Just one month after the attack, our military forces counterattacked.www.wyomingnews.com
