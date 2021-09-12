CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poem written to honor Edmunds is relevant 20 years later

By Letter from Rose Burrows
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

On this 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on our country, it seems fitting to submit the poem I wrote and dedicated to my former East High student, Jonn Edmunds. Read at his funeral, I honored his sacrificial death as one of the first Army Rangers killed in Afghan War’s opening salvo. Jonn was killed in a helicopter accident while landing in Pakistan on Oct. 19, 2001. Just one month after the attack, our military forces counterattacked.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

20/9+11 hindsight: Simple, emotional ceremony commemorates 9/11 anniversary

For some, it happened literally a lifetime ago. For others, it’s still so fresh they feel their emotions as strongly as they did two decades ago. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, an unprecedented day that saw the United States assaulted on her home soil. Suicide attacks plowed a jumbo jet into the Pentagon, saw the passengers of Flight 93 rally and give their lives to prevent another from hitting its target, and then the impossible happened.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Boomerang letters, Sept. 12

I wear a mask and avoid large crowds. I am vaccinated. I don’t do this because of an irrational fear, because of who I voted for or because of my political party. I do this out of a deep concern for the unvaccinated, those whose health is compromised like our health care workers and health care facilities.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Stop, Look and Listen: A message from Pastor P. Carlson

There is nothing unreasonable about serving the Lord. Once we realize the options that life affords, anything else but serving the Lord looks impossibly difficult, terrifying to try, and seems foolish. The dominating focus of life needs to be seeking first the kingdom of God and His righteousness. If we would boil life down to its bare essence it might well be said, “Do what God says. Don’t listen to common sense. Stop saying, “Yes, but.”
RELIGION
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

See You At The Pole is a student-led day of prayer Sept. 22

See You At The Pole, the global day of student prayer, began in 1990 as a grassroots movement with 10 students praying at their school. Twenty years later, millions pray on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September, Sept. 22, 2021. See You at the Pole is simply a...
RELIGION
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

In times like these, common welfare should best individual interests

Rights and responsibilities. In well-functioning constitutional republics, without the latter, the former are largely meaningless. The ancient Greeks and Romans, who heavily influenced the Founders, referred to it as civic virtue. Madison addressed it in The Federalist Papers. The concept that, at times, the common welfare exceeds individual interests. The...
CORONAVIRUS

