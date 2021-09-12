CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Neyor’s breakout performance leads UW past NIU

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pj2j4_0btexJcH00

DEKALB, Ill. – With 31 yards per catch in his first season at the college level, Isaiah Neyor left University of Wyoming football fans giddy about the possibility of having a home-run threat at the wide receiver position for the first time since Tanner Gentry left campus.

On Saturday, Neyor validated the hype.

The sophomore receiver hauled in four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 13 yards and a score in the Cowboys’ 50-43 win over Northern Illinois.

His biggest moment of the day, however, didn’t occur on a scoring play.

With UW trailing by one and less than two minutes on the clock, Neyor rose above an NIU defensive back to make a dazzling high-point grab on the sideline – landing a foot in bounds and securing the catch before taking a hit from the Huskies’ safety.

The snag, which was initially ruled an incomplete pass, set up the Pokes’ game-winning touchdown run by junior quarterback Sean Chambers.

“I’m surprised they had to even challenge that,” Neyor said. “I thought it wasn’t close at all.

“I’m glad we got the play called. (Chambers) gave me the signal to take it down deep, and I made the play. I’m really excited and glad I was able to make that play for my team.”

Added Chambers: “I’m speechless. I put the ball up in the air and he goes up and gets it. I can put the ball seven-and-a-half feet up in the air, and there’s a good chance No. 5 is going to come down with it. I’m just really happy he’s on my squad.”

Neyor followed up a promising freshman season with an impressive showing during spring practice. After suffering a high-ankle sprain early in fall camp, though, initial expectations were that he wouldn’t be back to full strength until next Saturday’s game against Ball State.

Clearly, Neyor is ahead of schedule.

“We’ve been monitoring his ability level,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “A high-ankle sprain on a really skilled player is going to take longer. We were given information that it would probably be the Ball State game before he could really, really go.

“I think he’s a little ahead of the curve, and (Saturday) was a great showing of his ability. I think you’re going to see more and more plays like he just did in the future.”

Day of firsts

Neyor hauled in the first touchdown catch of his career on a 33-yard pass from Chambers in the first quarter, and later in the first half became the first UW player since Austin Fort in 2017 to record multiple touchdown receptions in a single game.

He wasn’t the only Cowboy to have a career-first Saturday, though.

Senior safety Miles Williams pulled down his first career interception in the first quarter on a tipped pass by sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs. Saturday also marked the first time UW hit the 50-point threshold offensively since the Pokes rolled over UNLV 53-17 on Sept. 29, 2019.

Chicagoland standouts

A pair of Cowboys from the Chicago area made their presence felt while playing roughly an hour outside their hometown.

Senior running back Xazavian Valladay – who hails from Matteson, Illinois, and earned special mention all-state honors at Brother Rice High on the westside of Chicago – rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, with 64 of his yards coming in the first half alone.

Sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate – a Chicago native who played his high school ball at Lane Tech College Prep – finished the game with two solo tackles, and also provided pressure on multiple plays that resulted in incomplete passes.

Never forget

With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, college football teams across the country displayed tributes during this week’s slate of games. Wyoming’s matchup with NIU was no different.

Northern Illinois remembered those lost in and impacted by the events with a pregame display, unfurling a 40-yard-long American flag for the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Cowboys, meanwhile, had various parts of their uniform serve as a tribute. This included a flag-inspired gloves and a Stars and Stripes version of Steamboat on the helmets, as well as “Always Remember, Never Forget” and 9/11 stickers on their helmets.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
Person
Craig Bohl
The Spun

CFB Insider Says USC Job Is 1 Coach’s To Turn Down

USC isn’t the job it once was, but it should have a wide selection of some of the top options in the college football coaching world following the program’s firing of Clay Helton on Monday. A college football insider believes the Trojans are targeting one coach in particular. We’ve already...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

The favorites to become USC football's next head coach

USC announced on Monday night that it was parting ways with head coach Clay Helton. Now that Helton has been let go, the speculation on who will become USC’s next head coach has already begun. Donte Williams was tabbed as the Trojans’ interim head coach, but Sportsline oddsmakers have already tabbed the favorites to become the next full-time head coach at USC.
NFL
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College Football#Cowboys#American Football#University Of Wyoming#Pokes#Unlv#The Westside Of Chicago#Lane Tech College Prep
Whittier Daily News

Five possible candidates for the USC coaching vacancy

Now that Clay Helton has been relieved of his duties at USC, who will be the next Trojan football coach? Here’s a look at some potential candidates (in alphabetical order):. Previous three jobs: Toledo head coach (2012-2015), Toledo offensive coordinator (2010-2011), Toledo offensive line coach (2009) Head coaching record: 71-44.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
ALABAMA STATE
KROC News

Is Gopher Football Head Coach PJ Fleck Set to Leave Minnesota?

The Golden Gophers 2021 football season is only two games old but there are rumors that head coach PJ Fleck might be leaving Minnesota. Will the University of Minnesota soon have to look for a new admiral to help the Golden Gophers football team row its boat? Maybe... if you believe the rumors being bandied about by several national college football sites.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
162
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy