PREP TENNIS: Central teams pick up dual wins on the road
CHEYENNE — Jackson Cook won both of his matches at No. 2 singles on Saturday to help the Cheyenne Central boys win duals over Rock Springs and Green River. Against Rock Springs, Cook defeated Tegan Conover 6-3, 6-1 while Isaiah Rigg won 6-1,6-1 over Jaxon Smith. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Justin VanKirk and Nathaniel Thonrell won at No. 1 doubles and Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley won at No. 2 doubles. Sergio Villalobos and Mike Ellison won at No. 3 doubles.www.wyomingnews.com
