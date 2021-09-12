Peruvian terrorist leader Abimael Guzman dies in prison

Guinea’s president has been detained by soldiers in an apparent coup d’etat after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the African nation’s capital.In an announcement on state television on Sunday, Col Mamadi Doumbouya said that the country’s borders had been closed, its constitution had been declared invalid and its government had been dissolved.Mr Doumbouya addressed the nation from state television headquarters, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.“We will no longer entrust politics to one man; we will entrust it to the people,” the colonel said...

