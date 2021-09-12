Peruvian terrorist leader Abimael Guzman dies in prison
The leader of Peru’s deadliest terrorist group died in prison Saturday, one day before the 29th anniversary of his capture. Abimael Guzman, 86, the founder of Sendero Luminoso, or the Shining Path, was arrested in Lima in 1992 and convicted of being a terrorist. The former philosophy professor ordered the killing of thousands of Peruvians in order to create a Maoist revolution in the country, beginning in 1980 — the same day Peruvians went to the polls in their first democratic elections after a decade of military rule.newsbrig.com
