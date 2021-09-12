CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu ‘loving life’ after completing her New York fairytale with US Open title

Cover picture for the articleEmma Raducanu vowed to keep her free-swinging and carefree approach to tennis after pulling off one of the great sporting feats with victory at the US Open. Winning Grand Slam titles is supposed to be hard – just ask Andy Murray – but his 18-year-old compatriot did not so much clear all the usual hurdles as sidestep them altogether, going home with the trophy in just her second major tournament.

Emma Raducanu: Andy Roddick says ‘stop overreacting’ over medical timeout row

Former tennis star Andy Roddick has told people to ‘stop overreacting’ to Emma Raducanu’s medical break in the US Open final.Brit Raducanu skidded to try and return Leylah Fernandez’s shot during the last game of the match which resulted in the 18-year-old’s knee bleeding.At this point, Raducanu was leading by one set and five games to three in the second. Fernandez was on the verge of breaking her opponent when the break came in, with some claiming it had an influence on the match.Roddick disagreed and tweeted: “Everyone trying to kill joy by overreacting to the stoppage in play...
Emma Raducanu: Why the British tennis star’s parents were not at the US Open final

Britain finds itself well and truly in the grip of Raducanumania this weekend after teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada to become Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years.Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the first British woman to reach that height since Virginia Wade won that same tournament in 1977.Raducanu was actually born in Ontario, Canada, on 13 November 2002 to Ian and Renee Raducanu, Romanian and Chinese finance industry professionals who subsequently relocated to London when their daughter was just...
Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
Can Emma Raducanu become sports' first billion dollar woman?

London (CNN Business) — Emma Raducanu's US Open victory netted the 18-year old Brit $2.5 million in prize money. She's about to make much more from sponsorship deals. "I think Emma will earn well over $100 million [in the next calendar year]. She'll eclipse all the men," said Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of InterTalent Group, a London-based talent management agency.
Tennis-Fernandez caught up in Cinderella moment after U.S. Open run

MONTREAL (Reuters) – After being caught up in a showbiz whirlwind following her unexpected run to the U.S. Open final, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez said she now feels like Cinderella. The 19-year-old, along with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, is being hailed the world over after her electrifying run in...
The private role Andy Murray played in the rise of Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray is thrilled by Emma Raducanu's success and the pair have been messaging privately during her meteoric rise this summer, friends of the pair revealed. The 18-year-old's coaching staff had been seen wearing Murray's Castore sportswear range while watching her at the US Open. Her team had been wearing the kit as part of a deal the brand struck with the LTA rather than any direct connection with the two-time former Wimbledon champion. However, the pair, who had played and trained together months prior to her breakthrough Wimbledon senior debut, have become close.
Emma Raducanu opens up about her childhood in Vogue interview: ‘I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all’

Emma Raducanu is quickly becoming one of Britain’s most talented and exciting athletes.On Thursday, the 18-year-old made history when she beat Maria Sakkari in the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.If Raducanu wins in the final on Sunday, where she will play against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez, 19, she will become the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968.Speaking to British Vogue, Raducanu explained how playing tennis completely changed her life from a young age. “I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all,”...
Leylah Fernandez's father will not attend US Open final

New York [USA], September 11 (ANI): Leylah Fernandez's coach and father Jorge will not be at Saturday's US Open final cheering for his daughter in the biggest match of her career as he is 'extremely superstitious'. 19-year-old Fernandez will take on another teenager Emma Raducanu at the Flushing Meadows to...
