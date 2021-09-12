Emma Raducanu ‘loving life’ after completing her New York fairytale with US Open title
Emma Raducanu vowed to keep her free-swinging and carefree approach to tennis after pulling off one of the great sporting feats with victory at the US Open. Winning Grand Slam titles is supposed to be hard – just ask Andy Murray – but his 18-year-old compatriot did not so much clear all the usual hurdles as sidestep them altogether, going home with the trophy in just her second major tournament.www.independent.co.uk
Comments / 0