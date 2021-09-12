Runners, Ignore These Popular Training Tips

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. As a full-time high school teacher, husband, pro climber, and father to two young boys, I don’t have a ton of time to devote to training for climbing. What matters most in a workout is getting the most bang for my buck—this means short but intense workouts that keep me strong. I don’t climb or boulder much anymore during the week, but the circuits I’ve developed with the help of top trainers keep me at or near my peak level of performance and can do the same for you. These circuits focus less on endurance, which I can get back by volume climbing (focusing on a lot of pitches in a day) on the weekend or just one night a week. To round out my training, I include climbing-specific movements like campusing, hangboard, or my own exercises once a week for an hour to an hour and a half. (Check out climbing.com/skill/training for suggestions on campus and hangboard workouts.)

