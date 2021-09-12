CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Determining the face of the Houston Rockets

By Jeph Duarte
Pounding The Rock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it just me, or does being the leader of an NBA Championship team go a long way toward establishing your importance?. From the time he first suited up with the Houston Rockets in 1984 until 1996, Hakeem Olajuwon was the top win-share generator in all but one season. As the anchor for the Rudy Tomjanovich era Rockets, “The Dream” led his team to two back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995. He was 1994’s league MVP as well as an honoree to multiple all-NBA teams. Three-time blocks leader and two-time rebounding leader and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

