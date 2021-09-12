Betrayal, arrests and the weird, weird tale of the San Francisco Bushman
The origin of the Bushman depends on which Bushman you believe. According to Bushman David Johnson, he came up with the concept after failing to drum up business at his Market Street shoeshine stand with a flashy silver robot costume. With the robot gimmick failing, he happened to cast his eyes upon a pile of tree limbs sticking out of a nearby dumpster. “I saw the branches,” Johnson recalled to the San Francisco Examiner in 2014, “and I saw dollar signs.”www.sfgate.com
Comments / 7