CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Betrayal, arrests and the weird, weird tale of the San Francisco Bushman

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe origin of the Bushman depends on which Bushman you believe. According to Bushman David Johnson, he came up with the concept after failing to drum up business at his Market Street shoeshine stand with a flashy silver robot costume. With the robot gimmick failing, he happened to cast his eyes upon a pile of tree limbs sticking out of a nearby dumpster. “I saw the branches,” Johnson recalled to the San Francisco Examiner in 2014, “and I saw dollar signs.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Francisco Weekly

The Residents Return, Weird as Ever

Few in the early 1970s might have predicted that one of music’s strangest (and most original) acts would continue to tour and release new music well into the 21st century. But San Francisco-based avant garde collective The Residents have always confounded expectations. Though the group’s history is by design murky...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

In San Francisco, furniture design with a social mission

Sasha Plotitsa wasn't one of those business titans who started the perfect job right out of college and climbed steadily up the corporate ladder. He worked in construction, ran a cannabis dispensary, invented a meal tote for weightlifters, created Braille signs and styled interiors. He also found time to volunteer and made sure he followed green building practices. Now, at age 50, he's taken bits of every job, skill and passion and baked them into Formr, a small San Francisco furniture company where the materials and makers have a compelling backstory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

This hidden hike in the middle of the city is San Francisco's saving grace

In the heart of San Francisco, there is a place so serene you can’t hear the honking of car horns or the ringing of cell phones or the chatter of daily life. In place of skyscrapers, towering eucalyptus trees are blanketed by a dense fog. It’s a marvel to look up and see an occasional leaf twirling down from nothingness. The crevices of the mountainside dive steeply downhill and are shrouded in varying shades of green and brown from the array of flora. The air smells of fresh dew and branches whip, crack and snap from the wind. It’s almost strange this place exists dead in the center of a metropolis like San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
Ohio State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Bold Italic

5 of Our Favorite Corners of San Francisco (So Far)

Magic permeates every inch of this wondrously mad city. Do you have a favorite corner of SF and want to write about it? Submit your idea to info@thebolditalic.com. San Francisco is sprinkled with enchanting nooks and crannies. Intersections here lend themselves to a rare kind of individualism; how they appear to one person could very well be entirely different from someone else’s point of view. With over 35,000 of these corner crossings in the city, there’s likely a wedge of the SF that just hums a likable tune perfectly suited just for you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco's crime problem is unsustainable

San Francisco’s lax attitude toward crime continues to take a toll on local business, and it is certainly unsustainable. Amanda Michael, the owner of four cafes in the city, detailed these problems while proclaiming her support for recalling District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Michael said that repeat offenders have continued to “harass customers and staff, steal food and personal belongings, deal and use drugs in our doorways, and create a hostile environment for customers.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jesus
Person
Tarantino
Mercury News

San Francisco homicide and two shootings reported

San Francisco police reported a homicide over the weekend and two shootings since then. • A person was killed around 8:10 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue, in the Hunters Point neighborhood. No details were released of the victim’s identity or the cause of death. • A...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Federal charges announced for 55 California gang members

A five-year-long investigation into gang activity in the Bay Area has culminated in federal charges for 55 members of the Nuestra Familia, El Hoyo Palmas and San Jose Grande gangs, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Craig Fair, special agent in charge for the FBI's San Francisco division, said in a news...
CALIFORNIA STATE
48hills.org

The Great Highway shutdown fiasco

Climate change advocates in San Francisco have been making a big mistake in shutting down the Great Highway and other westside transit corridors. They have pushed for destructive policies that not only are ineffective in reducing our carbon emissions footprint, but have been hurting working people and provoking a backlash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betrayal#Friendship#The Golden Gate Xpress#The San Francisco Bushman#Hunters Point#Italian#Lowell High School
Jano le Roux

Stop feeding the homeless living in Echo Park

“Rewarding the homeless with food to stay in Echo Park won’t solve the issue,” an irritated resident living close to the park tells us. A Los Angeles City Council anti-camping law went into effect in an attempt to stem the growing tide of homeless encampments that have become a political lightning rod in the city, but yet the community seems to feed the crisis by feeding the homeless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mercury News

San Francisco police arrest armed man threatening parents at elementary school

SAN FRANCISCO — Police arrested an armed man Tuesday after he is alleged to have threatened parents waiting to pick up their children at a San Francisco elementary school. Police responded to a 4:11 p.m. report of a potentially armed man making threatening gestures and incoherent statements to parents outside a school at Grove and Cole streets just north of the Panhandle neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Win a pass to How Weird Street Faire!

That wonderfully only-in-San-Francisco celebration, How Weird Street Faire, is returning Sunday, September 12 (all outdoors, vax cards and masks required) for its 22nd year—and we have five passes to give away! Be a part of the incredible art, music, and expression that keeps the heat of the city beating, and reconnect and dance with friends. The Faire takes place noon-8pm, centered around Howard and Second Streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

22-Year-Old Man Shot In San Francisco Hunters Point Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 22-year-old man was struck by gunfire in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Thursday night, police said. The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Reardon Road, where officers found the injured victim and arrested two men, ages 19 and 23, on suspicion of the shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Francisco Police Make Arrest in Portola Homicide

Originally published as a San Francisco Police Department Facebook post – “On Monday August 16, 2021, at approximately 8:09 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Bayview Station responded to the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 33-year-old...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen arrested at Maryland restaurant

You’re the one that I want — to stay far away from. Original “Grease” actor Eddie Deezen was busted at a Maryland restaurant Thursday for allegedly going on a rampage in which he refused to leave and threw plates and food at cops, according to a report. The 64-year-old was...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy