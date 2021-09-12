Betrayal, arrests and the weird, weird tale of the San Francisco Bushman

In the heart of San Francisco, there is a place so serene you can’t hear the honking of car horns or the ringing of cell phones or the chatter of daily life. In place of skyscrapers, towering eucalyptus trees are blanketed by a dense fog. It’s a marvel to look up and see an occasional leaf twirling down from nothingness. The crevices of the mountainside dive steeply downhill and are shrouded in varying shades of green and brown from the array of flora. The air smells of fresh dew and branches whip, crack and snap from the wind. It’s almost strange this place exists dead in the center of a metropolis like San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO