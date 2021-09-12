Falynn Guobadia’s Boo Alleges That Porsha Williams is Being Cheated On?

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Porsha Williams’ engagement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams became a fan favorite over the years. Bravo believes that Porsha’s bubbly personality and her being such a girl’s girl on the show has made her very relatable. So a lot of viewers were surprised when she confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia. When Simon first appeared on the show, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend. And Porsha came over to their house to enjoy the swimming pool and their hookah. After the announcement of the engagement, people immediately began to question the timeline of Porsha’s romance with Simon.