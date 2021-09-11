CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Filing Notices - OCRM - Turtle Nest, LLC

The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Turtle Nest, LLC - Wendell Reilly, will apply to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a Critical Area Permit to revise a modification of an existing dock on Capers Inlet at 103 Dewees Island Drive (lot 7DI), Charleston County, SC. Comments will be received by SCDHEC OCRM at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC, 29405, until September 21, 2021. AD#1959871.

