Wakeman IV receives FSB scholarship

Two 2021 high school graduates have received the Robert L. Brack Music Scholarship Award. Tania Kelley, a recent graduate of Little Rock Central High School has received a $1,000 scholarship and is now enrolled at the University of Central Arkansas as a music major. Kelley has been an active vocal performer in Central Arkansas as she has performed at many school, church and community events. Robert Williams, a recent graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, has also received a $1,000 scholarship and is now enrolled at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro as a music major. Williams has distinguished himself as an outstanding musician and was most active in his high school and community. Williams excelled in both, choir and band at Clinton High, and was involved in several clubs in his school and participated in numerous community service projects.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO