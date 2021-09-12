CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakeman IV receives FSB scholarship

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO - Fulton Savings Bank recently awarded its annual scholarship to Harley Wakeman IV who will attend SUNY Oswego this fall majoring in computer science. He is the son of Harley III and Janet Wakeman. This marks the 24 year that the community bank has offered these scholarships. The Fulton...

IN THIS ARTICLE
