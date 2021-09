The New England Patriots open up their 2021 regular season schedule with a late-afternoon matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. It will be a game of many firsts as rookie quarterback Mac Jones is set to make his first NFL start after winning the job from Cam Newton. Meanwhile, Gillette Stadium will be at full capacity for a regular-season game for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 2021 Patriots are a new-look team, featuring a number of notable free-agent signings from this offseason, all of whom will be making their Patriots debuts. Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry will be among those playing their first game as a Patriot. On the other side, former Patriots assistant Brian Flores leads the Dolphins for another season as they turn to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to lead them behind center.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO