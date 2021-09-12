CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Guest Chef Dinners return to the Salvation Army

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO - The Oswego County Salvation Army Advisory Board and officers announced the resumption of its Guest Chef Dinners. The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the eighth year to provide the next dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. They will serve roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. Masks will be required in the building. Dinners may be eaten in the dining room or carried out.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Salvation Army running at capacity

SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army Center in San Antonio is seeing a major spike in the number of families and people seeking help right now. As of last week, the shelter was a full capacity. From homeless to hunger, anyone facing a crisis is still encouraged to reach out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTLO

MH Salvation Army seeking canteen volunteers

The Mountain Home Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help staff its canteen truck when it responds to natural disasters and other emergencies. The Mountain Home Salvation Army is currently on standby to be deployed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida relief work. Canteens are deployed for 14 days at a time. That includes one day for transportation to the emergency site, 12 days on-site providing relief efforts, and then a 14th day to return home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
brproud.com

Salvation Army distributing free meals daily to Hammond residents

HAMMOND, La. — The Salvation Army continues to supply free meals to Hammond residents in need of food following Hurricane Ida. This group was mobilized from Pasadena, Texas earlier this week. Their two trucks will be stationed at Zemurray Park daily, serving up to 2,000 free meals starting at 12:30...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zonta Club Of Oswego#The Advisory Board#Zonta International#The Oswego Club#Holiday Adopt#Oswego Hospital#The Guest Chef Dinners#Canale S Restaurant#Fulton
kalb.com

Tim Williford Salvation Army

A conversation with Pineville native, Jordan Fuqua, who was recently named the 2021 Gueydan Duck Festival Queen. Huckleberry Brewing Company prepares to host the Keep Jammin' Festival over the Labor Day weekend. VOD Recordings. Jim Caldwell. Updated: 12 hours ago. Jim Caldwell provides an update from Kisatchie National Forest and...
PINEVILLE, LA
Orange Leader

Grateful communities receive meals from The Salvation Army

Baton Rouge, LA – Salvation Army mobile kitchens from Texas deployed into impacted areas of Louisiana on Tuesday, delivering close to 9,000 meals to individuals and families struggling after Hurricane Ida. Many communities remain without power, with storm debris and isolated flooding causing additional challenges. The Incident Command Post in...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Beatrice Daily Sun

Salvation Army of Beatrice welcomes new administrator

The Salvation Army of Beatrice welcomed a new administrator and pastor last month, who is working hard to ensure the organization continues to provide for the community. Hope Burris has worked for the Salvation Army in different capacities for 23 years now, 12 of which as an officer. For the last seven years she’s worked at several Salvation Army locations in the Kansas City metro area as a chaplain for social service programs, a youth and family minister director, and an emergency assistance case manager.
BEATRICE, NE
Courier-Express

Salvation Army of Ridgway provides backpacks for 62 Elk Co. students

RIDGWAY — This summer, the Salvation Army of Ridgway began collecting donations of school supplies to fill backpacks for Elk County students returning to school for the 2021-22 year. As a result of this fundraiser, Maj. Ron Heimbrock said this school year, 64 children in Elk County from 37 families...
RIDGWAY, PA
Times Daily

Salvation Army of the Shoals hosting first responders lunch today

FLORENCE — The Salvation Army of the Shoals is hosting its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch at its 138 Minniehaha St. location today. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
FLORENCE, AL
WDSU

Salvation Army distributes water to Hurricane Ida victims

NEW ORLEANS — The Salvation Army distributed water to Hurricane Ida victims in New Orleans on Tuesday. Lunches were also provided to people in need at the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street. The Salvation Army passed out over 1,000 lunches right before noon. They will continue to pass out meals until...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
trentondaily.com

Trenton Salvation Army helps with Ida Aftermath

The Salvation Army in partnership with the Rotary Club of Trenton went down to Lambertville on Friday to help with the flood disaster relief. “We took on an additional assignment,” explained in a Facebook post by the club. “As part of the Emergency Disaster Services, the Salvation Army joined up with the Red Cross to provide meals to families made homeless as a result of the flash flooding in Lambertville and Flemington.”
TRENTON, NJ
Smithonian

A Salvation Army Jacket Comes to the Smithsonian Bearing Stories of 9/11

On September 11, 2001, many people watched tragedy unfold on television, dismayed that there was little they could do to help. At her home in Kansas City, Missouri, Dee Smith at first thought the images on television were from a trailer for a new movie, then realized New York City and other locations had been attacked. Her next thought: "I need to get to work." As the Divisional Disaster Services Director of the Salvation Army in Kansas City, Dee was first tasked with setting up accommodations for stranded travelers at Kansas City International Airport after all flights were ordered to land and expanding a call center to help with the incoming flood of calls, donations, and requests for prayers. After everything was in place, Dee flew to New York to continue relief work on behalf of the Salvation Army.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Enid News and Eagle

Bizzell to chair Salvation Army Advisory Board

ENID, Okla. — Salvation Army has named John Bizzell chairperson of the Enid Advisory Board. Bizzell joined the board three years ago to help promote the mission of Salvation Army and recently accepted the position of board chair. Bizzell is an Enid resident who came to Northwest Oklahoma in 2008...
ENID, OK
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Joins Salvation Army Hurricane Ida Recovery Squad

The Salvation Army in Minnesota is deploying four staff members / volunteers to help in the Louisiana Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. One of those staff members is from here in Rochester. According to Rebecca Snap, Director of Community Engagement for the Salvation Army of Rochester, Minnesota,. "All four members of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Salvation Army Remains Open on Labor Day

EUREKA- Calif. (KIEM)- The Salvation Army in Eureka is still working on this Labor Day to provide hot meals for the community. The non-profit operates five days a week and is exempted from work on federal holidays. The lead pastors at the organization said they wanted to open their doors on Labor Day because their […] The post The Salvation Army Remains Open on Labor Day appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Salvation Army celebrates 40th annual Shoe-In for Kids

SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army today celebrated the 40th annual "Shoe-In for Kids" on the city's Southwest side. The program provides brand new shoes for more than 2,000 children. More than 200 volunteers from several organizations presented the shoes to kids in low-income families. The shoes this year were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs2iowa.com

Salvation Army starts giving 100 days before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — With the resurgence of the pandemic and just 100 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need. As thousands of people in Linn County continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy