Guest Chef Dinners return to the Salvation Army
OSWEGO - The Oswego County Salvation Army Advisory Board and officers announced the resumption of its Guest Chef Dinners. The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the eighth year to provide the next dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. They will serve roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. Masks will be required in the building. Dinners may be eaten in the dining room or carried out.www.nny360.com
