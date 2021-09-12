Guest Chef Dinners return to the Salvation Army

On September 11, 2001, many people watched tragedy unfold on television, dismayed that there was little they could do to help. At her home in Kansas City, Missouri, Dee Smith at first thought the images on television were from a trailer for a new movie, then realized New York City and other locations had been attacked. Her next thought: "I need to get to work." As the Divisional Disaster Services Director of the Salvation Army in Kansas City, Dee was first tasked with setting up accommodations for stranded travelers at Kansas City International Airport after all flights were ordered to land and expanding a call center to help with the incoming flood of calls, donations, and requests for prayers. After everything was in place, Dee flew to New York to continue relief work on behalf of the Salvation Army.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO