Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway will be an unforgettable one. Thirty-seven of the world’s best drivers take to the track on the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Many drivers will race with special 9/11 tribute paint schemes to honor the first responders and other individuals lost on that horrific day.

