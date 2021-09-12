CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks company receives grant for sustainable ethanol research

By Adam Kurtz
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grand Forks-based technology company has received a U.S. Department of Energy grant to to carry out work related to sustainable ethanol production. D3MAX, located in an office suite in downtown Grand Forks, was awarded $499,988 to design a pilot plant to validate technology for first generation ethanol plants to produce ethanol from corn stover as sustainable aviation fuel. Corn stover is composed of the stalks, leaves and husks left over after harvesting has been carried out.

