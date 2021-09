Ahead of their 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox announced some news regarding Lucas Giolito. He is going to be on the injured list for a few days due to a hamstring issue. It sounds like it won’t cost him too much time which makes it better news than it could have been. Obviously, you want Lucas Giolito on the mound as much as possible because he is elite but having him ready for the playoffs is the most important thing.

