Reading the paper gets tougher all the time. So much of the news seems so bad — even when it isn’t. The front-page headline on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, read, “Road Construction is making walking and driving in downtown a nightmare.” As the city is making infrastructure and paving improvements to many downtown streets this summer, getting around all of the construction is an inconvenience. But it is not a “nightmare.” Facing the future for the people of Afghanistan is a nightmare. Being on a respirator with Covid is a nightmare. Poverty is a nightmare. Improving the streets in downtown Syracuse is not.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO