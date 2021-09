My husband and I are delighted to be contributing to what might (?) be a post-COVID baby boom! Or so we thought ... because the pandemic isn’t over yet like we’d all hoped it would be and we are 6 weeks pregnant. We can’t wait to share the news with our parents except for one challenge we’re not sure how to navigate: A couple of them have (like so many people across the country/world) been put into a true state of anxiety over the pandemic, staying safe, keeping their families safe, and deep cleaning all. the. things. We are concerned that their initial elation at the news of becoming grandparents will quickly give way to a whole host of new concerns and anxiety about the health of us and our baby in this weird, dystopian future we all find ourselves living in. Not exactly the reaction we would want for them (and frankly that stress will probably run off on us, too).

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO