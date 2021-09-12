CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

RVs Are The Latest Machines To Adopt Electric Power

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the electric revolution slowly creeps into every corner of the automotive world, manufacturers are scrambling to lap up whatever niche segments of the market are left. One area that has been left relatively untouched is the recreational vehicle market. The RV market has been dominated by major players such as Ford which now also offers RV conversions on its Transit Van, and European brands such as Mercedes-Benz with its popular Sprinter Van. Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc., in collaboration with SylvanSport, wants to get a foot in the door before the electric RV market explodes, and it plans to do so with this awesome-looking machine.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

First Look at the All-Electric XPeng Voyager X2 Flying Car

Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Motors does not want to be left out of the flying car market, and that’s why they are currently developing the Voyager X2. Weighing in at 794-pounds, it boasts eight propellers across four axes, and full-autonomous capabilities, capable of transporting a total payload of 1,235-pounds or up to 8-passengers. It’s capable of traveling up to 35-minutes on a single charge, while topping out at 80 mph. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Autoblog

The latest Rolls-Royce concept is a hybrid dump truck

Is a standard Rolls-Royce not big and imposing enough for you? Perhaps the company's latest concept can get you to pass the Grey Poupon. Behold, the Rolls-Royce MTU hybrid haul truck. The Cullinan might come with 22-inch rims, but when equipped with its R63 Michelin XDRs, each wheel and tire...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Rvs#The Latest Machines To#Rv#European#Sylvansport#Ac
TechRadar

The fastest accelerating electric cars in the world

Rapid acceleration is one thing almost all electric cars have in common. Whether it's a Tesla Model 3 outgunning a McLaren F1, a Rimac Nevera with 2,000 horsepower, or a Porsche Taycan launching a family of four with luggage to sixty in three seconds, most EVs are seriously quick. And...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Tree Hugger

VW’s ID. Life Could Be the Affordable EV the Electric Car Market Needs

The Volkswagen Group, which gave us the diesel scandal, has stopped downplaying electric vehicles and is fully embracing the electric future. Cars with plugs are available from VW itself, Audi, and Porsche. There’s no battery Bentley yet, but the brand will be all-electric by 2030, with the first plug-in model in 2025. There’s already a plug-in hybrid Bentayga. And ultra-exotic Bugatti? Well, 55% of it was just acquired by Rimac, which makes only electric cars.
CARS
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
Motorious

V10 Viper Powered 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Is A Serious Machine

We all wish we could drive around in a massive V8 Mopar monster, however, they are typically very hard to find. Along with the fact that they rarely ever get sold in good condition, when they are in good condition they often come with a hefty price tag. While we can't say much for the price, you’ll have to contact the owner for that, the condition of this Charger is perfect. Everyone remembers the Mopar focus on performance from the 60s and 70s. However, this car takes the classic styling of old Mopar and couples it with the blistering performance that we all know Dodge for today.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Battery Research: Latest Breakthrough

Tesla, along with the partners at the battery 500 consortium has been working on the latest research on batteries for electric cars, which has ultimately led to a battery that is capable of withstanding up to 600 charge cycles. The race to improve batteries for electric cars is still raging on. Research is advancing at a dizzying pace with the idea of being able to obtain batteries that offer longer periods of useful life.
ECONOMY
thedrive

First Rivian R1T Production Truck Rolls Out

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove it off the assembly line nearly three years after the truck's public debut. Rivian has taken its biggest step yet in transitioning from a startup to a full-fledged automaker. The company's first customer-bound vehicle, a blue R1T pickup truck, rolled off the production line just this morning with founder and CEO RJ Scaringe behind the wheel. As it seems, Rivian is on track to start deliveries this month following multiple production delays due to several obstacles, like the worldwide parts shortage.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
techeblog.com

Michelin’s Uptis Airless Tires Get Tested in Public for the First Time on a Mini Electric

Michelin conducted the first public test of its Uptis Prototype (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) on a Mini Electric. This airless tire system eliminates the dangerous risk of flat tires and blowouts, making drivers of passenger vehicles feel safer on the road. Operators of these vehicles minimize downtime and improve efficiency resulting from flat tires as well as near-zero levels of maintenance. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
CNET

Ola S1 is a 70-plus mph electric scooter that's priced like a bicycle

Despite what a lot of hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts might tell you, scooters are cool. I mean, everyone loves a Vespa, right? So, what if you want a scooter that's also an EV? Piaggio has you covered there too, with the Vespa Elettrica, but the issue is that, at around $7,500, it's kind of expensive -- but maybe there's another option.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

This Is When The Electric Ford Explorer Will Arrive

It's an exciting time for the Ford Explorer. Ford Performance has unleashed a one-off track version of the ST model, and the 2022 variant of the ST will be powering the rear wheels as standard. A new ST-Line trim has been added too, and the pricing is good. But what we're here to talk about today is the electric model that was confirmed in May of this year. We now have more information on the latest electric vehicle from Ford, thanks to a report from Automotive News. The outlet reports on when the Explorer EV will launch and where it will be built.
CARS
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy