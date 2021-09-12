RVs Are The Latest Machines To Adopt Electric Power
As the electric revolution slowly creeps into every corner of the automotive world, manufacturers are scrambling to lap up whatever niche segments of the market are left. One area that has been left relatively untouched is the recreational vehicle market. The RV market has been dominated by major players such as Ford which now also offers RV conversions on its Transit Van, and European brands such as Mercedes-Benz with its popular Sprinter Van. Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc., in collaboration with SylvanSport, wants to get a foot in the door before the electric RV market explodes, and it plans to do so with this awesome-looking machine.carbuzz.com
