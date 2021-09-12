CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gopher tortoises threatened by development

Cover picture for the articleI am very grateful for Monday's Palm Beach Post expose detailing the harm being done to gopher tortoises, a native Florida species. The article makes clear that the worst damage is done by developers with their insatiable appetite for land for homes and businesses. A particularly egregious example described by The Post is this: "In 2005, the Walmart in Lake Park paid $11,409 for a permit that allowed it to bury five tortoises alive." As an animal lover sincerely concerned about the health of our ecosystem, I have decided to never enter a Walmart again. I hope everyone who shares my feeling will also take the pledge and spread the word.

Comments / 2

Marvin Brown
4d ago

Gopher tortoises use to be buried. That no longer happens( not legally). They are captured and relocated very humanely and carefully.

