Gopher tortoises threatened by development

I am very grateful for Monday's Palm Beach Post expose detailing the harm being done to gopher tortoises, a native Florida species. The article makes clear that the worst damage is done by developers with their insatiable appetite for land for homes and businesses. A particularly egregious example described by The Post is this: "In 2005, the Walmart in Lake Park paid $11,409 for a permit that allowed it to bury five tortoises alive." As an animal lover sincerely concerned about the health of our ecosystem, I have decided to never enter a Walmart again. I hope everyone who shares my feeling will also take the pledge and spread the word.