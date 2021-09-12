CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Puzzle: Names And Fame

By Will Shortz
iowapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-air challenge: I'm going to give you a two-word phrase. Think of a famous person whose first and last names rhyme, respectively, with the two words in the phrase. Example: Shirt Style (with the hint "composer") --> KURT WEILL. 1. Fan Mail (vice president) 2. Bike Tires (actor/comedian) 3. Fat...

www.iowapublicradio.org

