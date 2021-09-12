Doug Lesmerises: Ohio State's tough situation with Kerry Coombs, a great Buckeye but uncertain coordinator
Sep. 12—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kerry Coombs is a great recruiter, enthusiast and position coach, a tremendous husband, father and grandfather. This matters because he has been a great Buckeye, a fundamental part of the Urban Meyer era of success with his recruiting and teaching of future NFL cornerbacks, and his infectious energy that lifted everyone around him.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0