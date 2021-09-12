CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Lesmerises: Ohio State's tough situation with Kerry Coombs, a great Buckeye but uncertain coordinator

By Doug Lesmerises, Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland
 4 days ago

Sep. 12—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kerry Coombs is a great recruiter, enthusiast and position coach, a tremendous husband, father and grandfather. This matters because he has been a great Buckeye, a fundamental part of the Urban Meyer era of success with his recruiting and teaching of future NFL cornerbacks, and his infectious energy that lifted everyone around him.

The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke forced Kerry Coombs to bend the rules about playing freshman cornerbacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- If it were up to Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, he’d never start a true freshman at cornerback. Regardless of position, you never want to put a freshman with no experience in a situation where he can make a mistake. At cornerback, that becomes more of an emphasis because mistakes often mean giving up points. When you add a pandemic that takes away valuable teaching time, his stance was cemented even more last season, when he didn’t sideline any of his older players when the secondary struggled.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Buckeyes Star Has Blunt Message For Kerry Coombs

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs has been receiving a ton of criticism this afternoon because of his unit’s performance against Oregon. The defense has struggled so much that even former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones called him out. Jones had a telling response to a tweet from former Ohio State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Ohio State Football: 3 reasons why they should fire Kerry Coombs

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs of the Ohio State Buckeyes shouts instructions to the Buckeye defense during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Normally, I don’t call for people’s jobs this...
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs, Buckeyes Evaluate Minnesota Win, Look Ahead to Matchup With Oregon

Fresh off of Thursday's season-opening win, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recapped the Minnesota game and previewed Saturday's Oregon matchup at a press conference Tuesday. Day took the podium first at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, senior wideout Chris Olave and sophomore linebacker Cody Simon following following shortly after.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Pressure is on Kerry Coombs to fix Ohio State's defense, 'That's my job'

Ohio State’s 35-28 loss to Oregon on Saturday afternoon can’t be blamed on any one person. At points throughout the game, the Buckeyes struggled in multiple facets and nearly every player who suited up or coach that was on the sideline can shoulder some of the responsibility for the first Scarlet and Gray home defeat in 24 games.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State: Fixing run defense first priority for Day, Coombs

Two weeks have yielded a disappointing early conclusion for Buckeyes fans: This Ohio State football team — one with a sterling new quarterback, two of the best wide receivers in the nation and a bevy of highly touted defenders — cannot stop the run. That is the predominant reason OSU...
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Ohio State Football: Three possible candidates to replace Kerry Coombs

The Ohio State Football team still has a shot to make the CFP. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football. The Ohio State football team needs to fix their defense. Everyone knows that. Ryan Day knows that and said as much today during his press conference. He also said that he was looking into possibly making drastic changes on the defense. He didn’t go into details, but everything seems on the table.
OHIO STATE
