Doug Lesmerises: Ohio State's tough situation with Kerry Coombs, a great Buckeye but uncertain coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- If it were up to Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, he’d never start a true freshman at cornerback. Regardless of position, you never want to put a freshman with no experience in a situation where he can make a mistake. At cornerback, that becomes more of an emphasis because mistakes often mean giving up points. When you add a pandemic that takes away valuable teaching time, his stance was cemented even more last season, when he didn’t sideline any of his older players when the secondary struggled.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO