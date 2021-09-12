CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 prompting Indian professionals to switch industries: Survey

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 12—The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has prompted professionals to rethink their career paths and switch industries amid pay cuts, according to a new survey. Amazon India commissioned the survey to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on the pulse of working professionals across industries. The survey, conducted by data intelligence company Morning Consult, found that a majority of respondents were actively searching for a job.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

