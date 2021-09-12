CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Nathan Baird: How Ohio State football's empty drives vs. Oregon turned 612 yards into one big loss's observations

By Nathan Baird, Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 12—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three observations from No. 3 Ohio State football's 35-28 loss to No. 12 Oregon on Saturday. 1. Imagine this: A redshirt freshman quarterback making his second career start throws for 484 yards and three touchdowns with one interception over 54 pass attempts. Then he walks into the postgame press conference and has to explain where it all went wrong.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

CFB Insider Says USC Job Is 1 Coach’s To Turn Down

USC isn’t the job it once was, but it should have a wide selection of some of the top options in the college football coaching world following the program’s firing of Clay Helton on Monday. A college football insider believes the Trojans are targeting one coach in particular. We’ve already...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
Person
Garrett Wilson
chatsports.com

Ohio State Football: 3 reasons why they should fire Kerry Coombs

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs of the Ohio State Buckeyes shouts instructions to the Buckeye defense during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Normally, I don’t call for people’s jobs this...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Buckeyes Star Has Blunt Message For Kerry Coombs

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs has been receiving a ton of criticism this afternoon because of his unit’s performance against Oregon. The defense has struggled so much that even former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones called him out. Jones had a telling response to a tweet from former Ohio State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Buckeyes#Osu#No Chase Young
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
KXAN

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are leaving Fayetteville with their first loss of the season and some serious questions. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were overwhelmed in front of a sellout Arkansas crowd Saturday night, losing 40-21 win. The Texas offense was harassed and the offensive line struggled to protect Hudson Card or open running room for Bijan Robinson.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Bleacher Report

Kevione Faulk, Daughter of Former Patriots RB Kevin, Dies at Age 19

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former NFL running back Kevin Faulk, died at the age of 19. "She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague," LSU Football said Monday in a statement. Tigers...
NFL
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy